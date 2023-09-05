Menu
Auckland airport's chief infrastructure officer leaves

Auckland airport's chief executive says André Lovatt provided 'invaluable' help to the team. (Image: Supplied)
Staff reporters
Tue, 05 Sep 2023
Auckland airport's chief infrastructure officer has resigned after five years on the job.A statement from Auckland airport said André Lovatt would be taking up a new role at KiwiRail in December and that work to find a replacement would "get under way shortly".Last month, the airport said it aimed to spend $3.1 billion to develop and improve its infrastructure over five years to 2027, followed by another $3.6b in the five years after 2027.The airport's chief executive, Carrie Hurihanganui, said Lovatt had...
Labour slams Act's laissez-faire science policies as "ungrounded in reality"
Policy

Act says Callaghan Innovation is nothing more than a bureaucratic money-go-round.

Greg Hurrell 12:05pm
Infrastructure Exclusive

'Substantive concerns' over harbour crossing proposal

Officials raised concerns and warned against prematurely announcing a preferred option.

Oliver Lewis 11:44am
Bloomberg

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce steps down early

Joyce is to step down tomorrow, after a horror final few weeks.

Bloomberg 11:38am
