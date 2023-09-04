Menu
Trade data holds up ... for now

Latest trade data does not include big hits to commodity prices.
Staff reporters
Mon, 04 Sep 2023
New Zealand’s terms of trade rose by 0.4% in the June quarter, with export prices proving to be far more resilient than expected.Market expectations were for a decline in the terms of trade – which measures the ability of exports to pay for imports – but economists said the data had not captured the worst of the recent commodities decline, such as the dramatic fall in milk powder prices over August.Changes in the terms of trade can have big impacts on the economy as a whole, directly through the impact on export revenues and i...
Does anyone care how much election promises really cost?
Policy Analysis

Does anyone care how much election promises really cost?

The election race is heating up as promises are being thrown left and right.

Jem Traylen 04 Sep 2023
Markets Market close

SkyCity's share plunge dominates NZ sharemarket

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed down 15.69 points or 0.14% to 11,513.04,

Graham Skellern 04 Sep 2023
Markets

SkyCity shares plunge after regulatory threat

The move relates to complaints made 18 months ago.

Brent Melville 04 Sep 2023
