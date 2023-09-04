Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

NZ Merino Company says dividend wouldn't be 'prudent'

NZ Merino Company says dividend wouldn't be 'prudent'
Wool sales up but signficant lift in cost base also. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 04 Sep 2023
The New Zealand Merino Company (NZMC) has put a halt on paying a dividend this year, saying it would not be “prudent” given the market condition.Global economic conditions and inflationary pressures affected the Christchurch-based, USX-listed wool marketer’s results, which saw a “significant” lift in its cost base in the year to June 30.During the 12-month period, long-time chief executive and co-founder John Brakenridge announced his resignation from AWN Rural Pty Limited taking his 10.1% stake in the bu...
SkyCity shares plunge after regulatory threat
Markets

SkyCity shares plunge after regulatory threat

The move relates to complaints made 18 months ago.

Brent Melville 2:00pm
Law & Regulation

Regulator considers making electricity consumer guidelines mandatory

Critics say some retailers have shown contempt for the consumer guidelines.

Ian Llewellyn 1:18pm
Regulator considers making electricity consumer guidelines mandatory
Bloomberg

Australia’s central bank set to stand pat at Lowe’s last meeting

Slowing inflation suggests the Reserve Bank of Australia may have reached terminal rate.

Bloomberg 11:20am
Australia’s central bank set to stand pat at Lowe’s last meeting