Auckland council sold 7% of its Auckland airport shares overnight

(Image: Supplied)
Staff reporters
Fri, 01 Sep 2023
After months of debate and consulting, Auckland council finally sold its 7% shareholding in Auckland airport overnight.Auckland council has confirmed the partial sell-down of Auckland International Airport Limited (AIAL) shares, as signalled in its budgetThe sale of shares, at an average share price of $8.11 per share, has returned $833 million, which the council said would be used to reduce debt.The deal meant Auckland council now had a remaining shareholding of 11.08%.Auckland council chief executive Phil Wilson said it was a good outcome for...
Staff cuts on the cards as Fonterra seeks $1b in cost savings
Primary Sector

Staff cuts on the cards as Fonterra seeks $1b in cost savings

CEO Miles Hurrell acknowledged milk price forecast cuts had been unsettling for farmers.

Staff reporters 10:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, September 01, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Policy Analysis

National’s gambling tax – a sure bet?

It's only worth 5% of its tax package, but National's credibility is at stake.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
