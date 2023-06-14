Menu
Auckland International Airport shares stumble, all eyes on Fed

Auckland International Airport shares didn't have a great day. (Image: Getty)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Wed, 14 Jun 2023
Auckland International Airport shares fell more than 3% today and almost pulled New Zealand’s sharemarket lower on the news that the airport was trimming its dividend policy.But even though Auckland International Airport (AIA) and other index heavyweights, like Ebos Group and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, ended the day lower, the S&P/NZX 50 Index rose 25.8 points, or 0.2%, to 11,678.620. Turnover on the entire market was $180.3 million.AIA changed its dividend policy to paying between 70% and 90% of underlying profit, having previou...
Stuff and others agree content deal with Google
Media

Stuff and others agree content deal with Google

Two years later, Stuff signs up with Google.

Daniel Dunkley 6:38pm
Finance

Commerce Commission warns HSBC over credit contracts

HSBC's credit contract disclosures were not up to scratch.

Staff reporters 1:30pm
Property

Winton moves to 'lower end' of $72m profit guidance

The land developer says it has 6,751 units slated for future delivery.

Brent Melville 1:20pm
More Markets

Property

The land developer says it has 6,751 units slated for future delivery.

Brent Melville 1:20pm
Carbon auction fails as buyers sit tight
Policy

Carbon auction fails as buyers sit tight

Not enough bids above the confidential reserve price came to clear all units on offer.

Ian Llewellyn 1:07pm
Lower returns ahead from Auckland airport
Infrastructure

Auckland airport is expected to resume dividends in September after three years of covid.

Pattrick Smellie 9:25am
NZ tech stocks miss out on Nasdaq highs
Markets Market close

Tech stocks in New Zealand’s market didn't get to enjoy the Nasdaq’s good fortune.

Ella Somers 13 Jun 2023