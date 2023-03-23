Menu
Aussie analyst cuts Eroad forecasts but still says 'buy'

Staff reporters
Thu, 23 Mar 2023
An Australian broking firm has cut its forecasts for transport software company Eroad but has still maintained its “buy” recommendation on the company’s shares.Following the company’s investor day, Bell Potter analyst Chris Savage cut his revenue and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) forecasts by 2% and his Ebitda forecasts for 2024 and 2025 by 3% and 6% respectively.He expects normalised revenue of $158.8 million for the year ending this month, excluding a $7m one-off acquisition acco...
Gluckman: Science reforms a 'missed opportunity'
Policy

Gluckman: Science reforms a 'missed opportunity'

Both major parties have put off funding science properly, says the NZ scientist.

Greg Hurrell 2:00pm
Infrastructure

Flood and cyclone insurance claims top $1 billion

Insurance claims and payments will continue to rise.

Pattrick Smellie 12:36pm
Cars

Charging ahead: $400m into EV network to cope with demand

NZ is lagging behind the rest of the world in EV charger delivery.

Brent Melville 12:00pm
