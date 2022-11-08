Menu
Australian consumer sentiment, China drag market down

Westpac’s index of consumer sentiment in Australia released today dropped 6.9%. (Image: Westpac)
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 08 Nov 2022
Weaker-than-expected consumer sentiment figures across the Tasman and China’s continuing zero-covid policy dragged New Zealand’s benchmark index lower today.The S&P/NZX 50 index decreased 138.45 points, or 1.23%, to 11,290.34 points.    Across the main board, 44 shares rose and 83 fell. Turnover was $94.6 million.Craigs Investment Partners adviser Peter McIntyre said the top 50 was being dragged lower by a weaker day’s trading on some of the index’s top stocks.That was because of weaker consumer sentiment f...
Finance

High inflation to persist for two years, says Reserve Bank

Inflation pressures continue to rise, increasing the likelihood of a big interest-rate hike later this month.

Pattrick Smellie 4:45pm
World

Party loyalty and the polarised American voter

The influence of individual candidates on electoral outcomes in US federal elections has never been lower.

Bloomberg 1:00pm
Finance

Mixed reaction to Adrian Orr's reappointment

National, Act and the Greens all want an independent inquiry into the Reserve Bank’s performance.

Jenny Ruth 12:45pm

More Markets

Energy

Is the electricity market broken?

Complaints about the electricity market are intensifying, but there are questions over whether any solution would cause more harm than good.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Markets Market Close

Prospect of an open China, US job data push market higher

The NZX50 ended the day up 0.53% to 11,290.34 points.

Riley Kennedy 07 Nov 2022
Markets

Kiwi dollar holds on to some gains

Optimism around China reopening led to a sharp move higher in its currency, which flowed through to the NZ dollar and other risk assets.

Dan Brunskill 07 Nov 2022
Listed Companies

Skellerup CEO joins Sanford board

Skellerup CEO David Mair is taking on a directorship at New Zealand's largest seafood company, Sanford, from today.

Staff reporters 07 Nov 2022