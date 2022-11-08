Australian consumer sentiment, China drag market down

Westpac’s index of consumer sentiment in Australia released today dropped 6.9%. (Image: Westpac)

Riley Kennedy

Weaker-than-expected consumer sentiment figures across the Tasman and China’s continuing zero-covid policy dragged New Zealand’s benchmark index lower today.The S&P/NZX 50 index decreased 138.45 points, or 1.23%, to 11,290.34 points. Across the main board, 44 shares rose and 83 fell. Turnover was $94.6 million.Craigs Investment Partners adviser Peter McIntyre said the top 50 was being dragged lower by a weaker day’s trading on some of the index’s top stocks.That was because of weaker consumer sentiment f...