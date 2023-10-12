Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

BGC makes 'compelling argument' on Fletcher pipes problem: Jarden

BGC makes 'compelling argument' on Fletcher pipes problem: Jarden
The leaking pipes have damaged electricals in newly built homes. (Image: BGC)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Thu, 12 Oct 2023
Analysts at Jarden have said Perth home builder BGC “made what appeared to be a compelling argument” to as why materials are behind Fletcher Building’s pipe failures. BusinessDesk revealed yesterday BGC’s independent experts found the resin in Iplex pipes was to blame and put the cost of remediation for Fletcher at A$1.8 billion (NZ$1.9b). Fletcher remains in a trading halt and has not released any further defence, although yesterday said in an email the figures were “designed to be inflammatory&rdqu...
Air NZ battling higher costs with weak dollar and rising fuel prices
Markets

Air NZ battling higher costs with weak dollar and rising fuel prices

National carrier's shares buffeted after it released lower-than-expected guidance.

Rebecca Stevenson 4:06pm
Energy

Meridian puts a finger in the (offshore) wind

Meridian signs an offshore wind MOU with Parkwind.

Ian Llewellyn 12:22pm
Meridian puts a finger in the (offshore) wind
Sport

All Blacks named most valuable brand in rugby

The All Blacks stay in the top spot with a 52% increase in value.

Trevor McKewen 11:25am
All Blacks named most valuable brand in rugby