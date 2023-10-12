Menu
News in Brief

Customised price path re-energises Otago lines company

Aurora says it's cleared its red-stickered poles. (Image: Aurora)
Staff reporters
Thu, 12 Oct 2023
Aurora Energy banked $142.8 million in revenue for its 2023 financial year, up $31.8m on 2020, after introducing a customised pricing path with the electricity regulator two years ago.Lines charges made up $100.5m of that, up 22.4% on the prior year’s $82.1m. Under its 2021 customised price-quality path agreed with the Commerce Commission, the Otago lines company is limited to a 10% annual tariff increase to consumers.And while 2020 numbers came in at a $4.2m net loss after tax, the Dunedin-based company booked a net profit after tax...
Air NZ battling higher costs with weak dollar and rising fuel prices
National carrier's shares buffeted after it released lower-than-expected guidance.

Rebecca Stevenson 4:06pm
Meridian puts a finger in the (offshore) wind

Meridian signs an offshore wind MOU with Parkwind.

Ian Llewellyn 12:22pm
All Blacks named most valuable brand in rugby

The All Blacks stay in the top spot with a 52% increase in value.

Trevor McKewen 11:25am
