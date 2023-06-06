Menu
Big news drive big moves on sharemarket

Bad news for Ebos and others pushed share prices around today. (Image: Ebos)
Graham Skellern
Tue, 06 Jun 2023
Ebos Group, A2 Milk, Synlait and Pacific Edge were the centre of attention with transformative developments, while the New Zealand sharemarket made a recovery after a midday slump.When the stocks produced good and bad news, much of it surprising, The S&P/NZX 50 Index was down as much as half a percent, but it closed at 11,864.12 down 16.77 points or 0.14%.There were 87 gainers and 48 decliners over the whole market on volumes of 37.21 million share transactions worth $203.03m, with Ebos and A2 Milk soaking up much of the trading.The biggest...
Michael Wood stood down as transport minister
Politics

Michael Wood stood down as transport minister

Kieran McAnulty is acting minister, effective immediately.

Staff reporters 06 Jun 2023
Primary Sector

Investors see Synlait Milk as less risky

News it has secured China market access was well received. 

Rebecca Howard 06 Jun 2023
Primary Sector Free

Dairy farm trials technology to reduce methane

Iron sulphate is used to limit the growth of methane-producing microorganisms.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 06 Jun 2023
Markets

Pacific Edge working through Novitas decision

Pacific Edge is still working through the implications of the Medicare contractor decision that its suite of products do not meet the threshold for coverage under the US Social Security Act. Trading of the Dunedin-based company’s shares was halted before the market opened and the...

Staff reporters 06 Jun 2023
Retail

Ebos slides 9.8% after losing A$1.9b Chemist Warehouse contract

Ebos Group shares dropped 9.8% after the healthcare and animal care products maker lost a major contract to supply pharmaceuticals to Chemist Warehouse. The company will lose the A$1.9 billion (NZ2.06b) contract for the discounter pharmacy chain’s Australian stores at the end of...

Staff reporters 06 Jun 2023
Primary Sector

Investors see Synlait Milk as less risky

News it has secured China market access was well received. 

Rebecca Howard 06 Jun 2023
Retail

Ebos in trading halt over Chemist Warehouse contract

Analysts predict the contract will be a race to the bottom.

Staff reporters 06 Jun 2023