Blackbird Aotearoa lucky to get $75m funding

Blackbird partner Samantha Wong (right) said it was an "exciting time to be investing in early-stage technology companies". (Photo: Blackbird)
Dan Brunskill
Dan Brunskill
Wed, 09 Nov 2022
Blackbird Aotearoa says it was fortunate to have raised $75 million, as part of a billion-dollar parent fund, before the slow-down in capital markets was fully felt. The Australasian venture capital firm has raised a record AU$1 billion ($1.09b) fund, building off the success of its more than AU$5b portfolio, which features Canva, SafetyCulture, Halter and Zoox.In 2019, Blackbird established a dedicated $60m New Zealand fund and opened an Auckland office led by Samantha Wong.With that capital now deployed into companies such as Energy Bank...
Economy

Card spending up by 1% in October

Electronic card spending rose by $88 million in October.

Riley Kennedy 12:45pm
Media

NBR chief executive quits after three months

Tim Martin will leave the top job at the finance publication in January.

Daniel Dunkley 11:00am
Transport

Govt pushes biofuels target out a year

Global shortages affect plans to require more biofuels in the national fuel mix.

Pattrick Smellie 9:35am

More Markets

News in Brief

Pushpay warns of ‘execution risks’

Customer growth is slower than expected for the donations software company.

Dan Brunskill 10:35am
Markets

NZME cuts earnings guidance

Advertising revenues are expected to return to pre-covid levels for the full financial year.

Dan Brunskill 9:20am
Finance

Neil Beaumont Fonterra's new CFO

He takes over at the dairy co-op in February, replacing Marc Rivers.

Staff reporters 9:12am
Property

Queenstown house prices buck the trend, now at $1.7m

The average asking price in the tourism mecca is now $1.7 million.

Brent Melville 6:00am