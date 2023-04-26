Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

BlackBull starts coverage on undervalued Rakon

BlackBull starts coverage on undervalued Rakon
Rakon has positioned itself well to latch on to 5G and space industry opportunities. (Image: Depositphotos)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Wed, 26 Apr 2023
Boutique research house BlackBull Research has thrown its weight behind a call for Rakon to start paying a dividend to revive investor interest and lift what it sees as an undervalued share price.The research house, formerly ATM Strategy before online trading platform BlackBull Markets bought it last year, has started coverage of the technology components maker, which it rates as materially undervalued compared with both its tech peers and the wider New Zealand market. Equities analyst Eden Bradfield said he’s watched Rakon for a lon...
Synlait shares tumble as it slashes net profit guidance
Primary Sector

Synlait shares tumble as it slashes net profit guidance

The firm also reduced its forecast base milk price for the 2022-23 season by 20 cents.

Ella Somers 10:40am
Economy

Reserve Bank looks to ease mortgage lending curbs

Current restrictions may be unnecessarily reducing efficiency says the Reserve Bank. 

Rebecca Howard 10:06am
Reserve Bank looks to ease mortgage lending curbs
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, April 26, 2023

More Markets

Simplicity seeks tax efficiency in Vanguard separation
Finance

Simplicity seeks tax efficiency in Vanguard separation

Simplicity wants to trim the withholding tax paid on international investments. 

Staff reporters 5:00am
Sharemarket starts week on a buoyant note
Markets Market close

Sharemarket starts week on a buoyant note

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 12,026.39, up 98.89 points or 0.83%.

Graham Skellern 24 Apr 2023
Freightways says nothing to see here amid Aussie M&A rumours
Markets

Freightways says nothing to see here amid Aussie M&A rumours

Freightways says it's meeting continuous disclosure obligations.

Staff reporters 24 Apr 2023
Sharemarket ends week with an upwards tick
Markets Market close

Sharemarket ends week with an upwards tick

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,927.5, up 47.82 points or 0.4%.

Graham Skellern 21 Apr 2023