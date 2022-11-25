Menu
Blackpearl Group says NZX direct listing the 'way to go'

Blackpearl founder and chief executive Nick Lissette said now was the best time to be acquiring small technology companies. (Image: Blackpearl Group)
Dan Brunskill
Fri, 25 Nov 2022
A new technology company backed by the former chair of Berkshire Hathaway Automotive, along with New Zealand business magnate Owen Glenn and the Accident Compensation Corporation, will list on the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX) next month.Business email platform provider Blackpearl Group is expected to do a direct listing late next week.It will be one of just three new listings on the exchange this year and the only primary listing of a NZ company. There have been no initial public offers during 2022.The only listings have been a secondary li...
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Are you smarter than our quizmaster?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Primary Sector

Fonterra's new structure in place by March

The Dairy Industry Restructuring (Fonterra Capital Restructuring) Amendment Bill was passed with the support of Labour, National and Act.

Riley Kennedy 8:50am
Media

Meta retreats from news: what it means for NZ

Meta’s global retreat from news arrives at a pivotal moment for the company in New Zealand. 

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am

Opinion

Jenny Ruth: AFT’s governance keeps letting it down

AFT Pharmaceuticals now expects annual operating profit will be just two-thirds of what it forecasted in May.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Markets Free

Blackpearl announces plan to list on NZX

Blackpearl’s founder and chief executive Nick Lissette said the intended listing on the NZX was a “platform for future growth”.

Staff reporters 24 Nov 2022
Technology

Rakon targeting R&D at new space race

Growth in North America has helped the technology company maintain strong books.

Ben Moore 24 Nov 2022
Finance

Pacific Edge lifts operating revenue, widens losses

The Dunedin company reported a net loss of $10.6m.

Riley Kennedy 24 Nov 2022