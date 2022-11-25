Blackpearl Group says NZX direct listing the 'way to go'

Blackpearl founder and chief executive Nick Lissette said now was the best time to be acquiring small technology companies. (Image: Blackpearl Group)

A new technology company backed by the former chair of Berkshire Hathaway Automotive, along with New Zealand business magnate Owen Glenn and the Accident Compensation Corporation, will list on the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX) next month.Business email platform provider Blackpearl Group is expected to do a direct listing late next week.It will be one of just three new listings on the exchange this year and the only primary listing of a NZ company. There have been no initial public offers during 2022.The only listings have been a secondary li...