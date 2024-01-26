Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Booster Innovation Fund lifts its valuation by $715,000

Booster Innovation Fund lifts its valuation by $715,000
Booster's innovation fund manager, Melissa Yiannoutsos, and chief customer officer, Diana Papadopoulos. (Image: Booster)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 26 Jan 2024
Booster Innovation Fund has increased its net asset value by $715,000 thanks to one of its investments attracting substantial additional capital.The fund can’t disclose the company’s name yet but said the business was in advanced discussions with new and existing investors to raise additional capital at a price substantially higher than its current carrying value.Booster Innovation Fund (BIF) is a New Zealand stock exchange-listed (NZX) fund specialising in startup companies, often new technologies. Booster Investment Managemen...
QuiznessDesk, Friday, January 26, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, January 26, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Primary Sector

LIC farmer-owners to get slice of $18.5m National Milk Records sale

Livestock Improvement Corporation sold its stake in NMR last year.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
LIC farmer-owners to get slice of $18.5m National Milk Records sale
Cars

EVs now plugged into $140m worth of road tax

Road-user charges forecast to exceed $2 billion in the coming financial year.

Brent Melville 5:00am
EVs now plugged into $140m worth of road tax