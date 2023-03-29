Menu
Buyers shun market and shares dip

(Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Wed, 29 Mar 2023
Buyers, so prevalent the day before, disappeared and the New Zealand sharemarket lost ground today. But the latest Australian consumer price index gave hope that central banks may be winning the battle against inflation.After a sharp fall at the opening, the S&P/NZX 50 Index did have a recovery in the last half-hour matching session and closed at 11,736.75, down 34.52 points or 0.29%.There were 54 gainers and 74 decliners on the main board with 81.76 million shares worth $124.73m changing hands.Inflation in Australia fell for the second suc...
Freightways declares one-off costs
Markets

Freightways declares one-off costs

The company said it had taken a $2m hit from Cyclone Gabrielle.

Dileepa Fonseka 29 Mar 2023
Law & Regulation

Top lawyer admits he treated complainant 'badly'

Murray Tingey denied threatening to ruin the complainant’s career.

Riley Kennedy 29 Mar 2023
Politics

Government announces new waste strategy

A new strategy promises standardised recycling for people living in cities by 2027.

Dileepa Fonseka 29 Mar 2023
Policy

An Australian regulator fined Vanguard A$39,960.

Staff reporters 29 Mar 2023
Markets

By the end of 2025, phones that rely on Spark's 3G network will have to be replaced.

Ben Moore 29 Mar 2023
Markets

The pay-TV company will open a call centre in the Philippines with 200 staff.

Daniel Dunkley 29 Mar 2023