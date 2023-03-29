Buyers shun market and shares dip

(Image: Getty)

Buyers, so prevalent the day before, disappeared and the New Zealand sharemarket lost ground today. But the latest Australian consumer price index gave hope that central banks may be winning the battle against inflation.After a sharp fall at the opening, the S&P/NZX 50 Index did have a recovery in the last half-hour matching session and closed at 11,736.75, down 34.52 points or 0.29%.There were 54 gainers and 74 decliners on the main board with 81.76 million shares worth $124.73m changing hands.Inflation in Australia fell for the second suc...