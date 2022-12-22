Menu
Cannasouth offloads assets ahead of Eqalis acquisition

Staff reporters
Thu, 22 Dec 2022
Cannasouth has agreed to sell the liquid filling assets of its manufacturing subsidiary, Midwest Pharmaceutics NZ, to Harker Herbal Products for $2.2 million ahead of its potential acquisition of Eqalis.Northland-based Harker Herbals was a supplement retailer that was a key customer for Midwest.Following the potential $48.8m acquisition of Eqalis, which was announced earlier this week, Cannasouth would have access to Eqalis’ facility, which is good manufacturing practice (GMP) compliant for cannabinoids.The divestment will reduce the need...
Markets Free Market Close

NZ shares turn over just $83m as market settles down for Christmas

A rally in New Zealand's market doesn't seem to be on Santa's list this year.

Ella Somers 5:52pm
Public sector

NZ Post keeps $400m of Kiwibank sale proceeds

NZ Post will return $687m to the government.

Staff reporters 4:50pm
Law & Regulation

Huhu Studios liquidator: covid caused a 'financial disaster’

The company went into liquidation last month.

Riley Kennedy 4:00pm