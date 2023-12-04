Menu
Carbon auction set to fail, depriving the govt of $900m

Carbon auction set to fail, depriving the govt of $900m
Finance minister Nicola Willis needs cash, but the ETS is unlikely to deliver ... for now. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 04 Dec 2023
The likely failure of the last carbon auction of the year on Wednesday would deprive the government of $900 million but set the scene for record-high carbon prices in 2024.The fourth auction of 2023 is likely not to sell any units, barring some exceptional circumstances.However, market experts said the failure to sell any carbon units for the fourth auction in a row could push prices past the previous record of $88 and closer to $100 next year.On Dec 6, there are 15m New Zealand Units (NZUs, a proxy for one tonne of carbon) on offer, including...
CTV building disciplinary action a 'witch hunt' says engineer
Law & Regulation

CTV building disciplinary action a 'witch hunt' says engineer

Long-running legal battle comes to a hearing in Christchurch.

Ian Llewellyn 3:10pm
Infrastructure

US giant's Three Waters win could be unwound

Gentrack queries Koch-owned firm's win. DIA says there will be an 'off-ramp'. 

Rebecca Stevenson 10:08am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, December 04, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Monday, December 04, 2023

Tower announces ‘prudent’ strategic review
Markets

Tower announces ‘prudent’ strategic review

Tower believes a 'thorough examination' of its ownership structure is a good idea.

Staff reporters 9:25am
Synlait attempts to smooth waters in a2 dispute
Primary Sector

Synlait attempts to smooth waters in a2 dispute

Relationship with a2 has been "challenging at times", Synlait management says.

John Anthony 5:00am
Why judge ruled in favour of SkyCity in multimillion dollar carpark spat
Markets

Why judge ruled in favour of SkyCity in multimillion dollar carpark spat

SkyCity likely to pay less than $200m for car park damage.

Victoria Young 5:00am