Cash-strapped Zoono seeks A$2.1m from rights issue

Hand and surface sanitisers were in demand during the pandemic. (Image: Getty)
Denise McNabb
Mon, 01 May 2023
After continuing to burn cash and as its revenue plunges, Zoono Group plans to raise A$2.1 million (NZ$2.2m) through a pro-rata rights issue with free options to fund projects, a joint venture with Douglas Pharmaceuticals, China expansion and working capital. The Australian stock exchange-listed New Zealand manufacturer of antimicrobial hand and surface sanitisers announced the share offer in tandem with the release of its March 31 third-quarter report.The report details a dire future for the company unless it changes direction away from e...
Property Press to close after 45 years
Media

Property Press to close after 45 years

Despite a steady recovery in 2021, the magazine was hit by a recent decline in volumes and rising costs.

Daniel Dunkley 4:20pm
Economy

Radical change is needed – Productivity Commission

The government must focus on supporting exporters to innovate.

Jem Traylen 12:00pm
Property

New listings drop, house asking prices down 10%

Property market metrics show the national average asking price is now almost $100,000 down on a year ago.

Brent Melville 11:10am
Simplicity beefs up allocation to unlisted NZ assets
Markets

Simplicity beefs up allocation to unlisted NZ assets

The fund manager's total target asset allocation to unlisted assets has lifted from 7.5% to about 10% of funds under management.

Rebecca Howard 9:40am
Quiet start to NZ sharemarket's week
Markets Market close

Quiet start to NZ sharemarket's week

The S&P/NZX 50 Index had a sharp morning fall but recovered in the afternoon.

Graham Skellern 6:20am
NZ sharemarket lifts after positive news from the US
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket lifts after positive news from the US

The S&P/NZX 50 Index has now risen 4.6% for the year so far.

Graham Skellern 28 Apr 2023
NZME pares back OneRoof expectations
Markets

NZME pares back OneRoof expectations

NZME doesn't want to overspend in turning OneRoof into a profit centre. 

Paul McBeth 28 Apr 2023