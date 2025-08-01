Menu
Caution after Synlait Milk’s latest update

Synlait is due to report its full-year result to July 31 on Sept 29. (Image: Synlait)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 01 Aug 2025
Analysts remain cautious after Synlait Milk’s latest update to the market.On Wednesday the infant formula maker said as well as the headwinds signalled at half-year it had faced “challenges” at its flagship plant at Dunsandel.It forecast a reported net loss after tax of $27 million to $40m for the year to July 31 versus a loss of $182.1m in the prior year and said it was targeting a closing net debt balance of $300m.It had previously indicated it was targeting net debt of between $250m and $300m.The shares fell as much as 11%...
Pessimism worsens in small businesses
One poll shows almost one in three owners quizzed felt negative about their prospects.

Staff reporters 2:50pm
Mass timber offices approved, gravel pit 'goneburger'

The planned $100m development became a flashpoint for critics of the RMA.

Oliver Lewis 2:00pm
Commerce Minister says Govt not mulling further KiwiSaver contribution hikes in near term

Minister says Govt staying put on savings scheme despite exodus of Kiwis to Australia.

Staff reporters 11:30am
Journee to succeed Withers as Warehouse chair
Journee ensures "strong continuity of leadership", Joan Withers said.

Gregor Thompson 9:15am
The high-profile Australian investor who’s bullish on Ryman
“The risk-reward at the current level is solid,” David Kingston said.

Gregor Thompson 5:00am
Mr Fix-it Michael Stiassny's small cap career
Plus 2 Cheap cars, AoFrio, TradeWindow, and more.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
NZ sharemarket down as Mainfreight, utilities move
Utility shares had significant movement, with Infratil shedding 37c.

Tom Raynel 31 Jul 2025