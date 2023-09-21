Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

CBL’s Peter Harris welcomes acquittal

CBL’s Peter Harris welcomes acquittal
(Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 21 Sep 2023
Former CBL Corp managing director Peter Harris has welcomed his acquittal of all charges laid by the Serious Fraud Office. In the high court in Auckland, Justice Michael Robinson on Thursday found Harris not guilty of eight fraud charges and CBL’s former chief financial officer Carden Mulholland not guilty of three charges laid by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO).Harris welcomed the decision and stressed that there was never any allegation he misappropriated any funds of CBL Insurance, nor that the charges caused or had anything to do...
NZX50 slips as Fonterra result shines in the gloom
Markets Market close

NZX50 slips as Fonterra result shines in the gloom

The S&P/NZX50 Index slipped 13.64 points, or down 0.12%, at 11,318.74.

Staff reporters 6:49pm
Primary Sector

Fonterra's NZ assets may come under microscope

Fonterra has $6 billion worth of New Zealand assets.

Rebecca Howard 3:51pm
Fonterra's NZ assets may come under microscope
Policy

Act’s alternative budget takes aim at public debt as well as public servants

Act lays down the challenge to National to explain how it's going to cut debt.

Jem Traylen 2:16pm
Act’s alternative budget takes aim at public debt as well as public servants

More Markets

NZX50 slips as Fonterra result shines in the gloom
Markets Market close

NZX50 slips as Fonterra result shines in the gloom

The S&P/NZX50 Index slipped 13.64 points, or down 0.12%, at 11,318.74.

Staff reporters 6:49pm
Fonterra's NZ assets may come under microscope
Primary Sector

Fonterra's NZ assets may come under microscope

Fonterra has $6 billion worth of New Zealand assets.

Rebecca Howard 3:51pm
King Salmon earnings rebound
Primary Sector

King Salmon earnings rebound

The salmon farmer reported a $35 million profit turnaround.

Staff reporters 10:10am
Fonterra reports massive jump in FY net profit
Primary Sector

Fonterra reports massive jump in FY net profit

Net profit was $1.58b in year to July 31.

Rebecca Howard 9:15am