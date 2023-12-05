Menu
Collaboration welcome says ComCom, collusion not

There can be benefits from competitors collaborating but there is a line says watchdog. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 05 Dec 2023
The Commerce Commission encourages lawful collaboration between businesses to help them achieve sustainability objectives.However, the regulator warned it would not allow those initiatives to be used as an “excuse for collusion or other anti-competitive behaviour that harms New Zealanders”.The commission has issued new collaboration and sustainability guidelines, focusing on distinguishing between illegal collusion and legitimate collaboration.Its competition general manager, Antonia Horrocks, said: “It’s important...
A holiday reading list for Luxon
Economy

A holiday reading list for Luxon

This year's list is not exactly light holiday reading.

Dileepa Fonseka 4:00pm
Finance

Forsyth Barr buys Hobson Wealth for undisclosed sum

A deal has been rumoured for several weeks now. 

Staff reporters 2:30pm
Energy

Limited interest in buying OMV's NZ oil and gas assets

OMVNZ is this country's largest energy producer.

Ian Llewellyn 1:00pm
Limited interest in buying OMV's NZ oil and gas assets

Finance

A deal has been rumoured for several weeks now. 

Staff reporters 2:30pm
Dairy prices tipped to lift by as much as 3% at this week's auction
Primary Sector

Dairy prices tipped to lift by as much as 3% at this week's auction

A lift could lead Fonterra to increase its forecast payout. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
All options for Tower
Markets

All options for Tower

The general insurer is kicking off a strategic review into its ownership structure.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Stock picks: Mainfreight pips the 'big three' on growth prospects
Markets

Stock picks: Mainfreight pips the 'big three' on growth prospects

Top transport and health stocks remain safe havens, as covid hangover abates.

Brent Melville 5:00am