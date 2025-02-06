Menu
ComCom cold on Contact's takeover of Manawa

Manawa Energy has a portfolio of generation, mainly small dams in the North Island. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 06 Feb 2025
The Commerce Commission has prepared arguments to reject Contact Energy’s takeover of Manawa. However, the regulator's initial views did not deter Contact, which told the ASX that the deal was compelling and that it was pushing on.In a Statement of Issues released late Wednesday, the regulator said it was not convinced that the deal would not substantially lessen competition in the electricity market.The commission's statement was released after NZX trading closed on Wednesday, with the shares unable to be traded on the NZX o...
Google kills diversity hiring targets
The Wall Street Journal

Search giant eliminates goals to hire more minority employees.

The Wall Street Journal 10:00am
Opinion

Peter Griffin: DeepSeek’s implications becoming clearer

The best way to stay ahead in the AI arms race is to collaborate and share.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
Primary Sector

Meet NZ’s top ‘fish cop’ Steve Ham

Protecting NZ’s fisheries resources is his life’s work. 

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Volatile stocks drive NZ sharemarket down nearly 0.5%
Markets Market Close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 12.844.59, declining 60.45 points or 0.47%.

Graham Skellern 05 Feb 2025
Lyttelton Port result improves but CEO says it's not enough
Infrastructure

The CEO says Lyttelton Port does not generate sufficient returns on its capital base. 

Rebecca Howard 05 Feb 2025
Sky CFO Ciara McGuigan resigns in surprise departure
Markets

Embattled broadcaster Sky TV is losing its chief financial officer with immediate effect.The pay-TV operator, facing a barrage of customer anger over poor satellite reception in recent weeks, announced the resignation of Ciara McGuigan on Wednesday.Her departure, effective immedi...

Staff reporters 05 Feb 2025
Forsyth Barr on Spark's 'incumbent's dilemma'
Finance

Falling market share and margins in the broadband market look entrenched.

Pattrick Smellie 05 Feb 2025