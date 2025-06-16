Comvita forecasts another annual loss
Manuka honey company Comvita is forecasting a net loss before tax of between $20 million and $24m for the June 2025 year, excluding any impairment, which was substantial last year.The Comvita board announced it needed to take more action to reduce the company’s debt.Comvita’s net loss before tax for the year ending June 30, 2024, was $21.6m. That doesn’t include an impairment and other asset write-downs, which came to $64.2m. Its restated 2024 net loss before tax was $85.8m. The company expected the level of impairment fo...
Subscribe to BusinessDesk
Stay informed on business, government and financial developments across New Zealand.
- Deeply researched, twice-edited and fact-checked news
- Annual subscribers also receive a complimentary subscription to The Wall Street Journal
- Personalised email news alerts, plus gift up to 5 stories a month to non-subscribers
You can cancel anytime with two clicks, an email or a phone call.
Find out more.
We are serious about journalism.
Already a Subscriber ? Sign in here.
{{ registerForm.errors.get('form') }}
We had trouble validating your card. It's possible your card provider is preventing us from charging the card. Please contact your card provider or customer support.
{{ cardForm.errors.get('card') }}
{{ registerForm.errors.get('plan') }}
{{ __(plans[index].name) | capitalize }} {{ plans[index].attributes.old_price | currency }} {{ plans[index].price | currency }}
All subscriptions auto renew but are easy to cancel.
Tax: {{ taxAmount(selectedPlan) | currency }}
Total Price Including Tax: {{ priceWithTax(selectedPlan) | currency }} {{ selectedPlan.type == 'user' && spark.chargesUsersPerSeat ? '/ '+ spark.seatName : '' }} {{ selectedPlan.type == 'user' && spark.chargesUsersPerTeam ? '/ '+ __('teams.team') : '' }} / {{ __(selectedPlan.interval) | capitalize }}
Total Price Including Tax: {{ priceWithTax(selectedPlan) | currency }} {{ selectedPlan.type == 'user' && spark.chargesUsersPerSeat ? '/ '+ spark.seatName : '' }} {{ selectedPlan.type == 'user' && spark.chargesUsersPerTeam ? '/ '+ __('teams.team') : '' }} / {{ __(selectedPlan.interval) | capitalize }}
{{ registerForm.errors.get('email') }}
Not convinced yet?
Subscribe to our free 7am Headlines newsletter.
A quick summary of everything BusinessDesk has published in the previous 24 hours. No BusinessDesk subscription needed.