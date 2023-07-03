Menu
Comvita trading halt lifted after signing 'significant' partnership with Olé

(Image: Comvita)
Staff reporters
Mon, 03 Jul 2023
The trading halt on Comvita has been lifted following its announcement of a “significant” partnership with a Chinese supermarket chain.The New Zealand stock exchange-listed honey exporter announced on Monday morning that it signed the long-term deal with Olé – one of China’s largest premium retail chains with more than 100 stores across mainland China.The agreement, the company said, aimed to “significantly” grow Comvita’s current revenue with Olé over the next few years. The agreemen...
