Contact confident in new generation as it picks the Tiwai smelter to stay open
Contact is determined to close thermal generation as renewables come on line. (Image: Supplied)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 14 Aug 2023
Contact Energy is set to make final investment decisions on a suite of new generation projects in the coming year. It is also confident it will have the capital to build them and the electricity demand to justify the new builds, including that the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter will stay open.On Monday, Contact announced an annual net profit of $127 million for the June 30 year after being hit by an $84m expense at the Ahuroa Gas Storage facility. Heavy rainfall over the year contributed to the gentailer’s lowest-ever thermal generati...
