Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Contact Energy takes an $84m profit hit from gas storage writedown

Contact Energy takes an $84m profit hit from gas storage writedown
(Image: Contact Energy).
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 14 Aug 2023
Contact Energy today announced an annual net profit of $127 million for the June 30 year after being hit by an $84m expense at the Ahuroa Gas Storage (AGS) facility.Heavy rainfall over the year contributed to the gentailer’s lowest-ever thermal generation.Net profit was down 30.5% from the $182m it recorded in 2022. A review of the AGS showed it had reduced storage capacity. Taking AGS out of the equation, Contact’s underlying net profit was $211m.Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation amortisation and fair value adj...
QuiznessDesk, Monday, August 14, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, August 14, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Economy

The Reserve Bank will watch, worry and wait

No change expected in the OCR this week. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
The Reserve Bank will watch, worry and wait
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Tasmania, and how megaprojects can setback dreams

Few things are more demoralising for society than not being able to power itself.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Tasmania, and how megaprojects can setback dreams

More Markets

NZ sharemarket ends the week with a lift
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket ends the week with a lift

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,836.71, up 24.94 points or 0.21%.

Graham Skellern 11 Aug 2023
FMA warns NZX-listed Enprise over its accounting records
Markets

FMA warns NZX-listed Enprise over its accounting records

The Financial Markets Authority has warned New Zealand stock exchange-listed Enprise Group for failing to keep proper accounting records.In an Aug 11 letter, the financial watchdog considered that Enprise had breached the Financial Markets Authority Act and the Financial Markets...

Staff reporters 11 Aug 2023
Fonterra anticipates strong full-year dividend
Markets

Fonterra anticipates strong full-year dividend

Fonterra says it expects to pay a full-year dividend near the top of its forecast range of 65-80 cents per share. CEO Miles Hurrell said in a statement the dividend for the July 31 financial year would be at the high end of the co-operative's dividend policy of 40% to 60% of...

Staff reporters 11 Aug 2023
Gentailers' profits will be keenly scrutinised
Markets

Gentailers' profits will be keenly scrutinised

The four large gentailers will soon start their annual earnings reports.

Ian Llewellyn 11 Aug 2023