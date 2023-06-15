Menu
Data-heavy day flattens NZ market

It was all quiet on the NZ sharemarket front today. (Image: Getty)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Thu, 15 Jun 2023
It was all quiet on the New Zealand sharemarket front today, even as the US Federal Reserve rate pause was announced, closely followed by the reveal that gross domestic product (GDP) had shrank 0.1%.Statistics NZ said the GDP shrinking in the three months ended March 31 had followed a slightly larger contraction than previously reported of 0.7% in the December quarter.Also, the US Federal Reserve announced early Thursday morning (NZ time) that it was taking a much-anticipated pause in its rate hikes – but a couple more are likely on the c...
Act: NZ farmers shouldn't pay for emissions if trading partners aren't
Primary Sector

The party released its agricultural policy at day two of Fieldays.

Riley Kennedy 12:05pm
Economy

NZ economy dips its toe into recessionary waters

Migration helped prop up the soggy headline figure.

Paul McBeth 11:41am
Bloomberg

Asia, US stock futures climb after Fed rate pause

The US dollar fell to trade near a one-month low.

Bloomberg 11:30am
DGL shares plunge 16% after profit downgrade
Markets

DGL shares have dropped below A$1 for the first time since listing.

Staff reporters 1:06pm
Scott Technology reviewing ownership structure
Markets

Growth will continue while Macquarie Capital does its thing.

Staff reporters 9:45am
No action from probe into Chorus contract terms
Markets

The question of unbundling fibre won't be asked for a couple more years.  

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Auckland International Airport shares stumble, all eyes on Fed
Markets

Shares in New Zealand's biggest airport flew down instead of up today.

Ella Somers 14 Jun 2023