DealWatch: M&A market subdued

Buddle Findlay's Nick Bragg says the market is subdued. (Image: Buddle Findlay).
Victoria Young
Mon, 19 Jun 2023
A subdued market has seen little mergers and acquisition (M&A) action in the months since March, but lawyers have been busy with other commercial work, including refinancings and other corporate transactions.One of the bigger deals to be announced in recent months – a three-horse race – was the bid for TAB NZ’s operations.The betting operator was advised by Allens in Australia with support from Chapman Tripp in New Zealand.Winning bidder Entain – owned by Ladbrokes in the UK – was advised by...
KiwiRail: a buyer for my Valentine?
Infrastructure

A few months after it bought it, KiwiRail is looking to sell its freight-only ferry.

Oliver Lewis 4:21pm
Economy

NZ dollar at eight-year high against yen

The Bank of Japan left its short-term interest rate target unchanged at -0.1%.

Rebecca Howard 1:39pm
Primary Sector

Petition over 'inequalities' facing local pork farmers fails

The petition was considered by parliament's primary production select committee.

Riley Kennedy 12:00pm
Super-investor Warren Buffett and the search for hidden value
Markets

Some say Berkshire Hathaway's chair is the greatest investor of all time. Why?

Warren Couillault 17 Jun 2023
NZ market turns over almost $400m as indices rebalance
Markets Market close

New Zealand's sharemarket ends week on bright note.

Ella Somers 16 Jun 2023
Data-heavy day flattens NZ market
Markets Market close

Gross domestic product data and news out of the Fed weren’t enough to shake the market.

Ella Somers 15 Jun 2023
DGL shares plunge 16% after profit downgrade
Markets

DGL shares have dropped below A$1 for the first time since listing.

Staff reporters 15 Jun 2023