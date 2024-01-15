Menu
Defensive yield stocks provide best return: Forsyth Barr

The New Zealand stock market is 56% defensive yield stocks. (Image: Getty)
John Anthony
Mon, 15 Jan 2024
Defensive yield stocks have provided the best return for investors in the New Zealand stock market over the past year, according to research from Forsyth Barr.Matthew Leach, a senior analyst at the investment firm, said stocks could broadly be grouped into three thematic classifications: defensive yield, cyclical and structural growth stocks.A recent research note by Leach said defensive stocks experienced gains of 3.2% on average in the December quarter.Structural growth and cyclical stocks also finished the quarter in the green with 1.3%...
