Delegat Group posts improved profit

(Image: Supplied)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Fri, 25 Aug 2023
Wine producer Delegat Group has shrugged off a stagnant international wine market and the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle to post an improved profit for the June financial year.Reported net profit was $64.8 million, up 3% on the previous year's, as case sales climbed 9% to 3.7m.The company's operating Ebitda came to $120.4m, up 7%, with total revenue up 15% at $375.8m.The company maintained its final dividend at 20c a share.“The 2023 harvest yielded high-quality fruit across all three of Delegat’s wine regions (Hawke&...
