News in Brief

Rocket Lab reuses engine for the first time

The reuse for Rocket Lab's 40th launch proves the viability of the company’s cost-saving recovery measures. (Image: Rocket Lab)
Ben Moore
Thu, 24 Aug 2023
Rocket Lab has successfully reused one of its Rutherford engines for the first time.The US/New Zealand company recently reached a point where recovery of the engines was “operationalised", as founder and chief executive Peter Beck described it.The launch with the pre-flown engine provides final proof that the effort of recovery and reuse of engines to save costs is valid.Rocket Lab reports that the engine's performance was on par with a new engine.The engine was included in Rocket Lab’s 40th launch titled We Love the N...
