DGL shares plunge 16% after profit downgrade

Shrinking fortune: DGL's managing director and majority shareholder Simon Henry. (Image: DGL)
Staff reporters
Thu, 15 Jun 2023
Shares in chemicals handling and production company DGL Group plunged 16.8% in early trading on the Australian stock exchange this morning following a material downgrade to expected earnings in the current financial year.Shares in DGL were trading at 96 Australian cents (NZ$1.07) just after 12.30pm (NZ time), their lowest since the company listed in May 2021 in an initial public offering that saw the share price more than triple and peak at A$4.09 in April last year.Less than a month later, the Auckland-based firm gained notoriety and decided t...
Act: NZ farmers shouldn't pay for emissions if trading partners aren't
Primary Sector

Act: NZ farmers shouldn't pay for emissions if trading partners aren't

The party released its agricultural policy at day two of Fieldays.

Riley Kennedy 12:05pm
Economy

NZ economy dips its toe into recessionary waters

Migration helped prop up the soggy headline figure.

Paul McBeth 11:41am
Bloomberg

Asia, US stock futures climb after Fed rate pause

The US dollar fell to trade near a one-month low.

Bloomberg 11:30am
