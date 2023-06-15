Menu
News in Brief

Startup nabs $3.3m to develop wireless energy tech
Co-founders Kiwi Nelson Smith and Australian Billy Jeremijenko want to create the “internet of energy”. (Image: Aquila)
Ben Moore
Thu, 15 Jun 2023
Australasian startup Aquila has raised A$3 million (NZ$3.3m) to develop its wireless energy transmission technology by transmitting light.The company was co-founded by New Zealander and former Rocket Lab engineer Nelson Smith, and Australian Billy Jeremijenko who is acting as the company’s chief executive.The funding round was led by Blackbird Ventures and includes investment from Startmate and Possible Ventures, as well as NZ’s Icehouse Ventures.Jeremijenko said the company wants to do for electricity what wifi did for the internet...
