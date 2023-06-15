Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Scott Technology reviewing ownership structure

Scott Technology reviewing ownership structure
Scott Technology CEO John Kippenberger. (Image: Scott Technology)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 15 Jun 2023
Automation engineering firm Scott Technology is undertaking a strategic review of its ownership structure, following discussions with majority shareholder JBS which owns 53% of the Dunedin-based company.Brazilian-based JBS is the largest meat processing company in the world and acquired its stake through its Australian subsidiary in 2016, paying $1.39 a share. Since then, the price has climbed to $2.75.The company told the New Zealand stock exchange on Thursday that it was “exploring options to maximise value for all shareholders” a...
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, June 15, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, June 15, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Technology Free

The Business of Tech: NZ needs women founders

Ministry of Awesome CEO Marian Johnson on the value women founders add.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
The Business of Tech: NZ needs women founders
Primary Sector

Food and fibre export revenue hits new record

Dairy export revenue is expected to increase by 14% for the year to June 30.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Food and fibre export revenue hits new record