Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

BusinessDesk Today: Foodstuffs' inflation-beating claims questioned

BusinessDesk Today: Foodstuffs' inflation-beating claims questioned
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Thu, 15 Jun 2023
BusinessDesk's daily podcast where you'll find a summary of the day's top stories. Ella Somers hosts today's episode.In today's episode we cover:Apples with apples? Foodstuffs' inflation-beating claims questionedWellington comes to Fieldays 2023Surface-running light rail could be making a comebackWhy Auckland International Airport shares fell yesterday Follow our daily podcast on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.
The Business of Tech: NZ needs women founders
Technology Free

The Business of Tech: NZ needs women founders

Ministry of Awesome CEO Marian Johnson on the value women founders add.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Primary Sector

Food and fibre export revenue hits new record

Dairy export revenue is expected to increase by 14% for the year to June 30.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Food and fibre export revenue hits new record
World

The real injustice would have been not to indict Donald Trump

The former president must be subject to due process.

The Economist 5:00am
The real injustice would have been not to indict Donald Trump