News in Brief

Former Oranga Tamariki property manager faces corruption charges

Oranga Tamariki was the target of a corrupt official says SFO. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Wed, 14 Jun 2023
The Serious Fraud Office has filed charges against a former Oranga Tamariki property manager for allegedly awarding more than $2 million of work to her husband’s construction company without the government department’s knowledge.Neha Sharma and her husband Amandeep Sharma face charges of obtaining by deception and money laundering. Neha Sharma also faces charges of using a forged document. Mr Sharma appeared in Christchurch District Court today. Mrs Sharma is currently in India.The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) alleges Mrs Sharma gave...
Stuff and others agree content deal with Google
Media

Two years later, Stuff signs up with Google.

Daniel Dunkley 6:38pm
Markets

Auckland International Airport shares stumble, all eyes on Fed

Shares in New Zealand's biggest airport flew down instead of up today.

Ella Somers 6:00pm
Finance

Commerce Commission warns HSBC over credit contracts

HSBC's credit contract disclosures were not up to scratch.

Staff reporters 1:30pm
