DGL to kick off 10% share buyback as price languishes

DGL chief Simon Henry. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Tue, 15 Aug 2023
Specialty chemicals logistics company DGL will buy back as much as 10% of its shares on issue worth A$21.1 million (NZ$22.9m) to help bolster the languishing price. The ASX-listed company, controlled by managing director Simon Henry, said on Monday the current share price of 74 Australian cents doesn’t reflect the value and potential of the business and a buyback is an opportunity to add value. The programme will start on Aug 30 to buy back as much as 10%, or 28.5 million shares, using DGL’s operating cashflow. &ldquo...
Parliamentary committee to review managed retreat
Climate change

Cross-party consensus is essential for a long-term approach. 

Staff reporters 9:45am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Retail

Pattrick Smellie: Can a regulator really monitor a GST cut?

The threat of regulation is already changing supermarket behaviour.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Can a regulator really monitor a GST cut?