Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Eroad board says no deal, shares eclipse offer price

Eroad board says no deal, shares eclipse offer price
(Image: Eroad)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 12 Jul 2023
Eroad's board has rejected the overtures of Toronto-listed Constellation Software, saying the non-binding $147.1 million offer materially undervalued the transport software and hardware developer. The company’s shares rallied on the news, rising as high as $1.38, and were recently up 3.9% at $1.35, a premium to the $1.30 offer and valuing Eroad at $152.7m. Constellation subsidiary Volaris has built an 18.7% stake in Eroad since the end of May, enjoying a slump in the share price that had been as high as $6.77 in July 2021.Volaris...
Sharemarket has a muted response to Reserve Bank move
Markets Market close

Sharemarket has a muted response to Reserve Bank move

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,908.27, down 1.53 points or 0.01%.

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Policy

How close the govt came to bringing in a wealth tax

As officials worked up a wealth tax, they kept recommending a capital gains tax.

Pattrick Smellie 3:00pm
How close the govt came to bringing in a wealth tax
Finance

Robertson considered 'supernormal' tax on bank profits

Treasury officials looked at options to tax 'supernormal' bank profits.

Dileepa Fonseka 2:35pm
Robertson considered 'supernormal' tax on bank profits

More Markets

Sharemarket has a muted response to Reserve Bank move
Markets Market close

Sharemarket has a muted response to Reserve Bank move

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,908.27, down 1.53 points or 0.01%.

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
KMD Brands feels the chill of consumer sentiment
Retail

KMD Brands feels the chill of consumer sentiment

The outdoor products retailer's stock price drops despite record revenue expectations.

Ben Moore 1:15pm
NZ shares flat ahead of Reserve Bank rate decision
Markets Market close

NZ shares flat ahead of Reserve Bank rate decision

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed flat at 11,909.81, down 2.92 points or 0.02%.

Graham Skellern 11 Jul 2023
AFT launches into e-commerce with Amazon
Markets Free

AFT launches into e-commerce with Amazon

The company will now sell some of its products through Amazon in the US and Australia.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 11 Jul 2023