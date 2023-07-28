Menu
Eroad investors grill management on buyout offer

Eroad's chair Susan Paterson said the company was in part responsible for the company's share price woes. (Image: Eroad)
Staff reporters
Fri, 28 Jul 2023
Eroad bosses told shareholders on Friday that its poor share price performance was partly of its own making, but say there is a way out of the hole.The shareholder annual meeting was held against the backdrop of a takeover offer by Volaris – ultimately owned by Toronto-listed Constellation Software, and a long-running share price collapse.Chair Susan Paterson said: “It is important to acknowledge that Eroad’s share price performance has been unsatisfactory over the past year, for reasons related to the market but also of our o...
Law & Regulation

Complaints over wage subsidy attack ads partially upheld

The Integrity Institute has been ordered to withdraw its ads in their current form.

Greg Hurrell 28 Jul 2023
Primary Sector

Fonterra engaging with Brazil's competition watchdog

Concerns touch on some but not all products in combined Lactalis and DPA portfolio.

Rebecca Howard 28 Jul 2023
Markets

Pacific Edge has the right to respond to the new Novitas declaration.

Greg Hurrell 28 Jul 2023
Markets

Transport and logistics company will trim overheads and trim sea and air freight rates.

Brent Melville 28 Jul 2023
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,954.11, up 0.625 points or 0.01%.

Graham Skellern 27 Jul 2023