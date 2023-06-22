Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Eroad shares jump almost 60%, Pacific Edge sinks further

Eroad shares jump almost 60%, Pacific Edge sinks further
Eroad’s shares were put in a trading halt on Thursday morning. (Image: Eroad)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Thu, 22 Jun 2023
New Zealand’s sharemarket edged down even as shares in transport fleet management software firm Eroad flew up by almost 60%, following the company’s announcement of a full takeover offer at $1.30 a share.The S&P/NZX 50 Index edged down 37.2 points, or 0.3%, to 11,739.05.  Turnover on the entire market was $119.4 million and 41 stocks rose while 84 fell.  Eroad’s shares were put in a trading halt on Thursday morning before the company announced the takeover offer from Toronto stock exchange-listed Constellation So...
Carbon prices continue to slump due to political uncertainty
Policy

Carbon prices continue to slump due to political uncertainty

Final ETS reform recommendations won’t appear until after the election.  

Ian Llewellyn 2:45pm
Markets

ERoad receives formal takeover bid

ERoad shareholders are being offered $1.30 for shares that peaked two years ago at $6.77.

Pattrick Smellie 1:23pm
ERoad receives formal takeover bid
Finance

PwC auditors before tribunal for Fonterra audits

The names of the auditors, specific charges and evidence has been suppressed.

Riley Kennedy 1:14pm
PwC auditors before tribunal for Fonterra audits

More Markets

Carbon prices continue to slump due to political uncertainty
Policy

Carbon prices continue to slump due to political uncertainty

Final ETS reform recommendations won’t appear until after the election.  

Ian Llewellyn 2:45pm
ERoad receives formal takeover bid
Markets

ERoad receives formal takeover bid

ERoad shareholders are being offered $1.30 for shares that peaked two years ago at $6.77.

Pattrick Smellie 1:23pm
Jarden shaves 23% off Seeka target price
Markets

Jarden shaves 23% off Seeka target price

Analysts are also worried about a deteriorating balance sheet.

Staff reporters 11:50am
Hobson Wealth’s Anna Scott to head Smartshares
Markets

Hobson Wealth’s Anna Scott to head Smartshares

Hobson Wealth's chief operating officer is to become Smartshares' new CEO.

Staff reporters 10:03am