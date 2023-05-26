Menu
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare profit slumps but operating revenue meets guidance

The company sees market conditions progressing to a more normal state (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 26 May 2023
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s annual net profit slumped 34% as the world gets back to normal after the covid-19 pandemic.Net profit was $250.3 million in the year to March 31, down from $376.9m in the prior year. Profit dropped 39% in constant currency terms, which removes the impact of exchange rate movements. F&P Healthcare enjoyed a massive lift in profit and revenue through the pandemic as hospitals sought high and low for nasal high-flow therapy machines and related consumables used to assist breathing. Normal state&...
Election 2023: National nose in front
Politics charts

The balance has tipped slightly back to the right, but it remains a neck-and-neck race.

Andy Fyers 3:10pm
Primary Sector

Rural Land Co suspends dividend to buy back shares

Cash previously earmarked for dividends will be used to buy shares.

Ella Somers 2:25pm
Sport

The worrying signs around NZ Rugby’s Silver Lake deal

The Americans haven't lived up to their grandiose promises.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
