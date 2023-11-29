Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Fisher & Paykel ups pre-Christmas dividend

Fisher & Paykel ups pre-Christmas dividend
Fisher & Paykel boss Lewis Gradon says its Evora Full face mask continues to see impressive demand and positive customer feedback. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 29 Nov 2023
Listed healthcare company Fisher & Paykel will pay out an 18-cent interim dividend before Christmas. On Wednesday, the company reported it had surpassed its expected result for the six months to Sept 30, reporting net profit after tax (NPAT) of $107 million. The company had expected net profit for the period of up to $105m. It increased its interim dividend to 18c per share up from 17.5 cents per share in the same period in the previous financial year. This fully imputed dividend will be paid out on Dec 18, the company said.&...
100 days and counting for 'hugely ambitious' plan
Policy

100 days and counting for 'hugely ambitious' plan

The list includes 49 actions.

Rebecca Howard 4:00pm
Economy

RBNZ stays on hold at 5.5%, strikes more hawkish tone

The move was expected but the higher track is a surprise. 

Rebecca Howard 2:40pm
RBNZ stays on hold at 5.5%, strikes more hawkish tone
Economy

RBNZ stays on hold at 5.5%, strikes more hawkish tone

The move was widely expected by the market. 

Rebecca Howard 2:12pm
RBNZ stays on hold at 5.5%, strikes more hawkish tone

More Markets

ERoad half-year earnings reflect straighter steering
Markets

ERoad half-year earnings reflect straighter steering

Cash burn under control, strong potential in North America.

Ben Moore 11:10am
Ryman Healthcare cites ‘challenging’ housing market in 4pc net profit drop
Markets

Ryman Healthcare cites ‘challenging’ housing market in 4pc net profit drop

New Zealand’s largest listed retirement company cited the “challenging” housing market in declaring net profit down 4% and downgrading its profit outlook.Ryman Healthcare’s reported net profit after tax fell 4% from $193 million a year ago to $186.7m for the six months to Sept 30...

Staff reporters 10:10am
TradeWindow slashes staff and cash burn
Markets

TradeWindow slashes staff and cash burn

Monthly cash burn of $1m last year should fall to $200,000 by the end of this year.

Pattrick Smellie 9:46am
Is a2 Milk eyeing up Synlait's Dunsandel?
Primary Sector

Is a2 Milk eyeing up Synlait's Dunsandel?

Forsyth Barr values the asset at $500m to $700m.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am