Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Fletcher Building slashes maximum CEO pay by $2m under new structure

Fletcher Building slashes maximum CEO pay by $2m under new structure
Fletcher Building CEO and managing director Andrew Reding. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 05 Sep 2025
Fletcher Building has overhauled the pay structure for the managing director and group chief executive, slashing the total maximum remuneration by $2 million. “With the appointment of Andrew Reding, the board took the opportunity to reset the remuneration package for the managing director and Group CEO to have a stronger emphasis on the long-term and be more tightly tied to share price performance,” it said in the FY25 Remuneration Report.Reding was appointed MD and Group CEO effective Sept 30, 2024, following the interim leade...
Markets sponsored by
Award-winning investment expertise, trusted to deliver for the long term
Amazon’s satellite internet venture signs up its first airline
Technology

Amazon’s satellite internet venture signs up its first airline

JetBlue plans to use Kuiper satellite internet on 25% of its fleet.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Technology Opinion

Will AI make lawyers richer or put them out of work?

Lawyers could be with us for a while; it's just not clear how they'll get paid.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Will AI make lawyers richer or put them out of work?
On the Money

On the Money: Luxon v the sharks, Nick Lissette, and more

This week was a surprisingly cringeworthy one, even by OTM's standards.

Dileepa Fonseka 06 Sep 2025
On the Money: Luxon v the sharks, Nick Lissette, and more

More Markets

Why does NZ suck at building brands
Markets

Eden Bradfield: Why does NZ suck at building brands

Let the French have Fonterra brands, Eden Bradfield writes.

Eden Bradfield 06 Sep 2025
NZ sharemarket ends week up 2.2%
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket ends week up 2.2%

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 13,223.53, up 90.32 points or 0.69%.

Graham Skellern 05 Sep 2025
Westpac NZ eyes monetary policy reform for change-laden RBNZ
Economy

Westpac NZ eyes monetary policy reform for change-laden RBNZ

Westpac NZ puts monetary policy voting in the spotlight.

Staff reporters 05 Sep 2025
Miraka’s rapid sale illustrates David/Goliath dairy battle
Primary Sector

Miraka’s rapid sale illustrates David/Goliath dairy battle

Open Country’s buyout cements its place as NZ’s clear No 2 dairy processor.

Riley Kennedy 05 Sep 2025