FMA brings manipulation charges against Auckland investor

An Auckland investor has been accused of manipulating the Rua Bioscience share price. (Image: Rua Bioscience)
Staff reporters
Wed, 14 Dec 2022
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) will take action against Auckland-based retail investor Kok Ding Cheng, for alleged market manipulation of Rua Bioscience shares.The case centres on five small orders for Rua’s shares that Cheng made over a 10-day period during late-2020 via a broking account he held with ASB Securities. The FMA alleges the trades were made for the purposes of increasing the price and/or demand for Rua shares at a time when he held a material shareholding in the company.The FMA is seeking a declaration of contrav...
Markets Free

NZ market flat as US inflation data surprises

In the US, the consumer price index for November rose 0.1% on the month, versus a forecast for a 0.3% gain. 

Ella Somers 6:06pm
Infrastructure

Kāinga Ora slashes building times and red tape

Kāinga Ora says it's loading up debt to clear a backlog of work.

Greg Hurrell 5:30pm
Finance

Reserve Bank's Orr grilled over high staff turnover

The Reserve Bank’s staff turnover in the year ended June was 21.7% while the Public Service Commission’s data showed turnover in the public service as a whole had been 17.3%.

Jenny Ruth 4:58pm