Forbarr gives MHM takeover offer the thumbs up

Forbarr gives MHM takeover offer the thumbs up
The NZX-listed food processing and packaging company is attracting international interest. (Image: MHM)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 06 Nov 2023
Wealth management firm Forsyth Barr says it’s supportive of the announcement from automation company MHM Automation last week that US-based Bettcher Industries wants to buy MHM through a scheme implementation agreement.Forbarr analysts James Lindsay and Will Twiss said in a note on Monday that they viewed the scheme implementation agreement (SIA) “as an opportunity for shareholders to capitalise on recent solid execution”.MHM Automation told the market last week that it had received a takeover offer from Bettcher Industries wh...
NZ sharemarket extends gain as Westpac kicks off bank reporting
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket extends gain as Westpac kicks off bank reporting

Mainfreight was weaker after Maersk's warning on Friday.

Staff reporters 6:00pm
Finance

Westpac NZ builds workforce as bad debts weigh on profit

The lender has taken on more than 400 over the past two years.

Paul McBeth 12:00pm
Westpac NZ builds workforce as bad debts weigh on profit
Law & Regulation

MSD had no unwritten rule not to prosecute covid wage cheats, court rules

The Gama Foundation claimed MSD had unlawfully failed to properly investigate abuses.

Greg Hurrell 11:07am
MSD had no unwritten rule not to prosecute covid wage cheats, court rules

TruScreen predicts huge growth in China
Markets

TruScreen predicts huge growth in China

The company ran a loss of $1.35 million, but says it's investing in future growth.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 3:15pm
Cook's Triple Two Coffee owes creditors nearly $700k
Finance

Cook's Triple Two Coffee owes creditors nearly $700k

Cooks bought the business in 2020.

Riley Kennedy 12:30pm
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare staff take industrial action
Markets

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare staff take industrial action

Union members at Fisher & Paykel Healthcare have taken industrial action on Monday, citing three major concerns with the manufacturer over pay and overtime.The company, one of New Zealand’s biggest, said it was disappointed the industrial action was happening.The E tū union said...

Staff reporters 12:20pm