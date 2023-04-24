Menu
Freightways says nothing to see here amid Aussie M&A rumours

Staff reporters
Mon, 24 Apr 2023
Freightways said it’s meeting its continuous disclosure obligations amid reports across the Tasman that the New Zealand courier and information management firm is the likely buyer of Australia’s Direct Couriers business. The Australian newspaper reported on Monday that Freightways is the likely buyer of the small Australian courier company, Direct Couriers, which operates more than 1,250 vehicles in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide and Auckland. Freightways didn’t immediately respond to BusinessDesk inqui...
Trial over Auckland Trotting Club's apartment complex moved to 2025
Finance

Trial over Auckland Trotting Club's apartment complex moved to 2025

It was originally set down for June next year.

Riley Kennedy 10:30am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, April 24, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Podcasts Free Listen now

BusinessDesk Today podcast: Calls for wider inquiry into impacts of erosion and relief for farmers

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Jacques Steenkamp.

Jacques Steenkamp 7:13am
