Primary Sector

Fonterra receives $2.5m funding to replace more coal boilers

Fonterra is starting to switch off its coal boilers (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Fri, 21 Apr 2023
Fonterra is receiving up to $2.5 million in government co-funding to convert two coal boilers at its Hautapu site to wood pellets.The support comes from the Government Investment in Decarbonising Industry (GIDI) Process Heat Contestable Fund, which will also provide the co-operative up to $425,000 to install a heat pump at its Palmerston North milk processing site.The heat pump at the Palmerston North site will convert wasted heat from the refrigeration system into a heat source, reducing the amount of natural gas needed for process heat. ...
