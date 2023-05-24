Menu
Full impact of Cyclone Gabrielle on Napier Port still unknown

Full impact of Cyclone Gabrielle on Napier Port still unknown
Napier Port's customers were hit hard by extreme weather. (Image: Napier Port)
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 24 May 2023
The full impact of Cyclone Gabrielle on Napier Port’s business going forward still isn’t known and its chief executive says cargo volumes may not recover fully for another 12 months.In February, parts of Hawke’s Bay were devastated by the extreme weather event that ripped across the upper North Island.Communities in the largely export-producing region were cut off, and crops on farms and orchards were ruined.Napier Port, one of two ports on the east coast of the North Island, was up and running within two days and became a &ld...
RBNZ hikes by 25 basis points to 5.5%
Economy

RBNZ hikes by 25 basis points to 5.5%

The RBNZ still sees the OCR peaking at 5.5%

Rebecca Howard 2:25pm
Primary Sector

Two sheep health products banned in NZ

Concerns were raised about the products last year.

Riley Kennedy 12:15pm
Two sheep health products banned in NZ
Infrastructure

Ferry replacement cost pressures "significant"

The government is working with KiwiRail as it carries out a review of the project.

Oliver Lewis 11:10am
Ferry replacement cost pressures "significant"

More Markets

Stock investors wait on monetary policy decisions
Markets Market close

Stock investors wait on monetary policy decisions

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell 48.8 points or 0.41% to 11,944.2.

Graham Skellern 23 May 2023
Cashed-up Infratil not short of investment options
Markets

Cashed-up Infratil not short of investment options

Vendors have pared back their expectations on sale prices. 

Paul McBeth 23 May 2023
‘No silver bullet’: Sanford’s CEO on labour issues
Primary Sector

‘No silver bullet’: Sanford’s CEO on labour issues

Increased migration is helping labour shortages, but not enough to take the pain away.

Ella Somers 23 May 2023
Officials looking into household carbon dividend
Policy

Officials looking into household carbon dividend

Revenue from the ETS or a carbon tax could be recycled back to households.

Ian Llewellyn and Oliver Lewis 23 May 2023