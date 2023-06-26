Menu
Genesis joins the green bond surge with $240m offer

Genesis's 60MW hydro station at Tuai. (Image: Genesis)
Staff reporters
Mon, 26 Jun 2023
Genesis Energy has opened its offer for $240 million worth of 30-year green capital bonds to New Zealand investors.The bonds, as unsecured, subordinated interest-bearing debt securities, are expected to be rated as BB+ and oversubscriptions will be accepted at its discretion.By the end of May, Genesis had $660m worth of bonds and bank debt facilities listed under its sustainable finance framework and a total of $250m of 'sustainably linked' loans, which incentivise the group to meet sustainability targets, including emission reductions....
Office rentals hit a high as new buildings come on line
Property

Office rentals hit a high as new buildings come on line

New city developments are driving rentals but making life tough for lower-grade offices.

Brent Melville 2:08pm
Finance

Mark Hotchin's lawsuit over property deal goes to trial

The dispute relates to rental income.

Riley Kennedy 1:11pm
Opinion

Bloomberg: Mutiny leaves Putin a naked emperor

Public reaction shows Russia’s heart isn’t with Putin’s war on Ukraine.

Bloomberg 12:00pm
