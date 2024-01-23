Menu
Geo to delist from NZX
Geo executive chair Tim Molloy earlier said delisting would free up 400 hours of manager time. (Image: Supplied)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 23 Jan 2024
Software company Geo's shares will be delisted from the New Zealand stock exchange on Feb 12, 2024.  A shareholder resolution was passed on Tuesday afternoon, with 83.8% of shareholder votes cast in favour and 16.2% against.  The potential move to delist was signalled earlier, with the company making a market announcement on Jan 8, which said the current listing was “prohibitively costly and time-consuming to manage”.Geo’s market capitalisation was $2.6 million when trading was halted, and earlier this month, the...
Politics

NZ will send a six-member defence force team to the Middle East to combat Houthi attacks.

Staff reporters 4:15pm
Opinion

John Carnegie: Take steps now to keep the lights on

Without access to natural gas, electricity supply is not secure.

John Carnegie 1:40pm
Property

Reserve Bank at 'sixes and sevens' on debt-to-income

Give and take: income measures to be brought in while loosening loan-to-value measures.

Brent Melville 12:30pm
More Markets

Markets

Purchase will shore up RV operator's foothold in South Australia.

Staff reporters 9:30am
Retail

Analysts say there are signs the jeweller is gaining market share.

Victoria Young 5:00am
Infrastructure

Shipping companies slapping up to US$1,500 onto box charges.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Primary Sector

Another capital raise on the cards?

Riley Kennedy 5:00am